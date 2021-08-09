Check Out The Bigg Boss OTT Final List Of Contestants…
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty is one of the biggest names of Bigg Boss OTT. She is the sister of Bollywood’s ace actress Shilpa Shetty and is all set to spice-up the show with her charm and glam. She also participated in Bigg Boss 3 house in 2009 and quit the reality show to attend her sister’s wedding on Day 34.
Divya Agarwal
Even this glam doll is not new to the small screens as she was previously seen in Splitsvilla, Ace of Space and Roadies. Being an avid social media user, she treats her fans with frequent posts and is presently living together with her boyfriend Varun.
Raqesh Bapat
One of the handsome faces of small screens Raqesh needs no introduction as he is popular with Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar films. He is also an ace painter and also bagged a National Award in Class IX in a painting competition.
Neha Bhasin
Neha… She along with her band is all famous for her energetic songs! From Kuch Khaas Hai, Dil Diyan Gallan (Unplugged), Chashni Reprise, to Jag Ghoomeya (Unplugged), there are many songs that still are creating noise on the playlists!
Zeeshan Khan
He is the one who grabbed the attention entering the airport wearing a bathrobe. He is also known for acting in serials like Kumkum Bhagya. Well, we need to wait and watch how he entertains the audience with his unique fashion sense being in Bigg Boss house.
Ridhima Pandit
This 31-year-old actress is also not new to reality shows. She is also highly educated and holds a post-graduate degree in Event Management. Being a glam doll, she not only entertains the audience with her sartorial wardrobe picks but also tickles ribs with her perfect comedy timing!
Milind Gaba
Milind is a popular Punjabi singer and is known for the songs like ‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’, ‘She Don't Know’ and ‘Yaar Mod Do’. He is all set to treat his fans entering the Bigg Boss OTT.
Karan Nath
From being a child actor to the romantic hero, Karan carved his niche with all his ace acting skills and now is all enter the Bigg Boss house! He was last seen in Guns of Banaras as Guddu and is eagerly awaiting to take part in this reality show.
Urfi Javed
Urfi is all popular on social media and also owns 1.4M followers on Instagram. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Aye Mere Humsafar, she already turned many Bollywood movie buffs into her fans with her amazing screen presence. And with this show, she is all set to show off her new angle to all the netizens!
Nishant Bhat
A well-known choreographer Nishant is also part of Bigg Boss OTT. He won the Super Dancer Chapter 3 and also worked with Ankita Lokhande as his choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa.
Akshara Singh
Akshara being a Bhojpuri actress is touted to be one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri movies. After being a part of few Bollywood TV shows, now she is stepping into the Bigg Boss house to spice up the reality show with her glamorous fashion tales!
Pratik Sehajpal
Here comes the fitness enthusiast and trainer Pratik. Being a handsome actor, he is all set to steal the hearts ofthe Bollywood audience entering into this reality show.
Muskaan Jattana
Finally, we end this tale with last but not the least Muskaan! She is a social media influencer and completed her studies in Australia!