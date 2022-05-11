Check Out The Casting Details Of Most-Awaited Thalapathy Vijay 66th Movie
It is all known that Kollywood’s ace actor Vijay is all doing his first direct Telugu movie with the popular filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally… This movie is being produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Well, along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled the release date and stated that the movie will release in the theatres on the occasion of Pongal, 2023
The makers also planned to reveal the casting details of this movie in a unique way… Thus, they dropped the pic of each actor who are part of this movie on social media and created a buzz!
Yogi Babu
The makers welcomed comedian Yogi Babu by dropping his pic on their Twitter page
Sangeetha
Veteran actress Sangeetha who made us go ROFL in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, is all set to entertain her fans essaying a prominent role in Vijay 66th movie!
Shaam
Shaam always essays energetic roles in Tollywood movies… This time also he is all set to portray an important role in this Vamsi Paidipally’s directorial
Srikanth
These days Srikanth’s career is going high with lined-up movies… He is also part of this most-awaited movie and is all set to share screen space with Kollywood’s star hero!
Samyuktha Shanmuganathan
Beautiful actress Samyuktha also joined the cast of Vijay 66… She looked great in this pic sporting in a black tee and modish neckpiece!
Jayasudha
Yesteryear’s actress Jayasudha is off from the film industry from a few years but with this movie she will be back with a bang! All her fans are eagerly awaiting to witness her on the big screens!
Prakash Raj
Versatile actor Prakash Raj who nails any role like a pro is all set to portray a prominent role in this movie!
Prabhu
Kollywood’s ace actor Prabhu is also part of this ensemble cast!
Sarathkumar
Action king Sarathkumar is also welcomed to the sets of this movie with much privilege by the whole team of Vijay 66
SS Thaman
Ace music director SS Thaman is all set to tune the songs in this movie!
Rashmika Mandanna
On the occasion of Rashmika’s birthday, the makers announced that this glam doll is the lead actress of this movie and shared a beautiful poster!
So guys, most of the popular actors of both Tollywood and Kollywood are part of this movie, so the movie is definitely going to be a big and massive one!