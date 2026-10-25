Check Out The December Theatrical Releases Of Tollywood And Bollywood
The upcoming December is completely over-crowded with many most-awaited movies of this year. So, let us check out the release dates of both Hindi and Telugu movies hitting the theatres in that month.
Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma – 4th December
Vishwak Sen’s Legacy – 4th December
Nithiin’s Alias Rukmini – 4th December
Nikhil’s Swayambhu – 4th December
Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha – 4th December
Priyadarshi’s Idupu Kagitham – 11th December
Shah Rukh Khan’s King – 24th December
Nagarjuna’s King 100 – 24th December
Balakrishna’s Dada – 24th December
Kiran Abbavaram’s Reality – 25th December