Laal Singh Chaddha

•Release Date: 11th August, 2022

•Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav and Aaryaa

•Director: Advait Chandan

•This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.