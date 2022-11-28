Check Out The Tollywood Celebs Who Made Their Presence At Comedian Ali Daughter’s Wedding
Tollywood’s ace actor Ali who started his career as a comedian is mostly part of every Telugu movie. He owns more than 4 decades of career and acted in more than 1000 movies.
He holds good relations with almost all the A-listers and the young actors of the Telugu film industry.
Even his wife Zubeida is also a social-media influencer as she holds a special page on YouTube and also holds millions of flowers in it. In the video, we can witness mother and daughter’s beautiful bond at their Haldi function!
Ali and Zubeida’s daughter Fathima Rameezun got married on 27th November, 2022 and the big fat traditional wedding is attended by popular Telugu actors…
The pic showcases Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha blessing the newly married couple. The bride looked beautiful in the statement and designer red lehenga.
Ali is all happy and is seen hugging Megastar Chiranjeevi on this special occasion!
Even Venkatesh also attended the wedding and blessed the newly married couple! Ali is also seen in the click!
Tollywood’s lovely couple Nagarjuna and Amala also made their presence and are seen happily posing with the bride!
Tollywood actors Roja and Nagarjuna are seen all happy and enjoying the wedding!
Even ace comedian Brahmanandam also graced the event and blessed the couple…
Ace actor Rajasekar also made his presence and happily posed with Ali and the newlyweds!