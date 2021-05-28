Chic Style File Of Bollywood’s Glam Doll Yami Gautam
We will start off with the monochrome picture of this beautiful doll. She looked chic wearing a silk shirt and teamed it with a short skirt. Her beach waves hairstyle and cloth belt upped her look a notch higher.
Here comes the boss lady Yami! She wore a complete white high-neck two-piece outfit and looked classy with her minimal accessory look.
Yami oozed out her glam sporting in a digital printed shirt dress. She picked a modish black belt and opted for the dewy makeup. Her shimmery eyeshadow and cosy pose made the pic worth watching!
Yami looked oh-so-glamorous wearing an off-shoulder red lehenga. Her statement red lips and damp flowy tresses along with the dewy makeup perfectly matched her shiny lehenga.
Another uber-chic look of this ‘Fair and Lovely’ diva… She wore a floral-printed coat and teamed it up with a matching short skirt. The deep ‘V’ neck detailing and on-point makeup made her top the fashion charts.
Yami picked a designer a-la-mode outfit and threw major fashion goals for all the fashion freaks wearing a silk loose-sleeved shirt and teamed it with wide blue-coloured pants.
We finally, end this fashion tale with a cool outfit of Yami! She wore a black slit shirt and paired it with floral printed matching pants. She posed to cams relaxing in a chair and upped her style quotient with her black pumps.