Classy Looks Of Shaakuntalam Diva Samantha

Let’s start off with this casual yet classy appeal of Samantha! She wore a floral printed kurta and upped her style with those golden hoola hoops.
As the festive season is on, one can mimic Sam’s classy pink lehenga appeal and own celeb attention! Sam shined wearing a Neeta Lulla’s intricate mirror and sequin work pink lehenga and oozed out her glam with centre noise pin and a top-knot bun!
This is the latest one and the best of Sam’s classy looks. She draped a red colouredpattu six-yard wonder piece which is enhanced with golden zari.
Speaking about Sam’s antique ornaments, she wore a golden pearl waist belt and mathapatti. Even the beautiful choker and matching jhumkas along with red bangles and bindi gave her a complete traditional bridal look.
Next in the line is a trendy yet classy look. She draped a black printed saree and teamed them with sports white shoes. Her stylish silver neckpiece and flowy tresses upped her style quotient.
Another simple yet stylish collection for this festive season. As Durga Navratri is just a couple of days away, one can pic Sam’s plain kurta. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and enhanced her look with a cute smile and pearl ear-wear.
Wow… This can be the best pick for the Dandia nights! Samantha styled up in a plain blue kurti and teamed it with a printed dupatta and loose pants. Even the silver choker and on-point makeup made her look ultimate!
One more classy pick for the Dussehra Navratri… She worerust & gold checked kurta and accentuated her look with a chandbali ear-wear. Her shimmery eyes and radiant cheeks gave her a perfect festive glow!
So girls, just follow and mimic Samantha and up your festive mood dressing up in classy outfits!