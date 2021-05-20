Classy Looks Of Tollywood’s Glam Doll Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan looked simply superb wearing a dual-colored pink-white saree. The printed blouse, red lips, red bindi and flowy tresses gave her a classy look!
Wow! Shruti looked awesome wearing a black pattu saree which is enhanced with a silver ‘Dot’ print. She tweaked a traditional saree look with a trendy blouse with a velvet off-shoulder touch. Even those modish accessories and classy makeup made her look like a true diva!
The Vakeel Saab actress stole the hearts draping a floral printed six-yard wonder piece. She teamed it with a contrast green printed blouse and owned a classy look with silver earrings and on-point makeup.
The Salaar actress is so beautiful amid the picturesque floral garden. She posed to cams wearing a plain blue saree and teamed it with a red blouse. Her cute smile and minimal accessory look made this pic garner millions of views.
Shruti Haasan made us go jaw dropped mimicking ‘Raja Ravi Varma’s’ painting. She wore a royal blue saree and added those antique ornaments to get that perfect painting look.
Shruti turned heads oozing out the glamour in the grey saree. She draped a plain saree which is enhanced with crystal work and teamed it with an intricate high-neck and sleeveless blouse. Her trendy long earrings and simple pony hairdo upped her swanky look!
Being a throwback pic, she posed with her friend Brinda Gopal. Shruti wore a complete black saree and looked pretty!
Shruti Haasan is definitely a fashion chameleon and thus this experiment with saree made her top the fashion charts. She wore a sparkling blue saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. Her trendy ear-wear and simple center-parted hairstyle best complimented her elegant look!
One can mimic Shruti Hassan when it comes to up their style statement wearing sarees. She wore a simple dual-coloured white-pink saree and owned that classy appeal with beautiful ‘Butta’ earrings and dewy makeup.