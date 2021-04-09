Colours of Nature: Janhvi Kapoor Completely Enjoys Her Maldives Vacay With Her Besties
Janhvi Kapoor is seen lost in the sunset aura of nature’s best paradise Maldives. She is happily standing on the deck and sported in a beautiful sleeveless yellow gown and teamed it with a matching cape.
Wow… Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome in the two-piece beachwear and had a mirror selfie pic showing her awesome pool background!
Janhvi is happily enjoying the cool waves of the blue sea wearing a modish hat and sleeveless hat. Her ‘Big Boss’ themed pendant and the stack of colourful bangles gave her a chic appeal.
In this pic Janhvi is seen posing to cams with her dear bestie and sported in a white outfit.
Here comes the naughty gang of Janhvi Kapoor… All of them pose together in one frame and look happy as their enjoying the vacay to the core!
Janhvi is happily enjoying the exotic oranges and looked cool in the yellow outfit. Her modish accessories and bun hairdo upped her chic appeal.
The beach girl Janhvi is seen in a blue swimsuit and is ready to jump in the pool.
The florescent blue coloured swimsuit made Janhvi look sensuous and radiant enjoying the sunset aura of the beautiful ocean.
Wow… The Dhadak girl is all beautiful in this candid click who is lost in the beauty of nature!
All the beautiful girls are clicked from the back who are happily lost in the beauty of blue sea…
When besties are together then nothing can stop the unlimited fun… They have made the ‘LOVE’ alphabets with their fingers and sported in modish beachwear.