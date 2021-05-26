Cosy Pictures Of Global Couple Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
The cute couple of Hollywood Priyanka and Nick leave no chance in showering love on each other. In this pic too, they are seen in much love and posed in a complete winter wear.
Here comes the BAFTA special pic of NickYanka. Priyanka oozed out her glam wearing a rose embossed pink open-jacket and teamed it with white casual pants. Nick perfectly complimented his wife wearing a monochrome suit.
Forever Valentines Priyanka and Nick are clicked with a candid pose. They look awesome and are ready to forget the world with their love.
Awesome wedding pic of this power Jodi. Being the wedding pic, Priyanka shined like a princess wearing the red lehenga while Nick looked handsome ‘Raj Kumar’ wearing a golden sherwani. And their cosy pose made us go aww!
The Karwa Chauth special pic of Priyanka and Nick… Priyanka looked beautiful draping a red saree and Nick sported in a casual tee.
A cool Holi pic of these Hollywood stars. Both are drenched in colours and posed together for a colourful pic!
Why is Priyanka so surprised??? Any guesses? Well, both of them looked classy twinning in the white outfits which are enhanced with colourful thread work.
It’s Grammy’s 2020 pic! Priyanka stole the show with her designer white outfit and Nick as usual looked handsome in the shimmery suit.
We end this love tale of Priyanka and Nick with this cool pic! She is seen beautiful wearing a maroon saree which is enhanced with golden embroidery while Nick looked classy sporting in a kurta pyjama. Priyanka is seen with a funky pose while Nick is enjoying her funny expressions!