Good Luck Sakhi

* Release Date: 10th December, 2021

* Star Cast: Keerthy Suresh, AadhiPinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rajul Ramakrishna

* Being a romantic sports drama, Keerthy Suresh is essaying the lead role in this movie. She is often termed as ‘Bad Luck’ as her fiancé passes away just before their wedding. Well, coming out of all these issues, Sakhi aims to be a sharp shooter and begins her journey!