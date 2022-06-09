Dreamy Wedding Pics Of The Kollywood Lovebirds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Here comes our beautiful bride Nayanthara… She draped a handcrafted saree in JADE’s signature Vermillion Red, custom designed by Monica Shah. The intricately realized tone on tone embroidery is inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, Monica & Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple’s names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect. Her jasmine bun hairdo and radiant makeup upped her charm!