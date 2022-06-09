Dreamy Wedding Pics Of The Kollywood Lovebirds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan
Let us start off with this beautiful wedding pic… Shiv is seen tying ‘Mangalsutra’ to his gorgeous bride Nayan. She is also seen mesmerised by witnessing the memorable moment holding the sutram!
Vignesh is seen kissing his bride with much love in this pic and he also captioned the image with a beautiful note. “On a scale of She’s … Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara”.
Another glimpse of the main ritual of the wedding… They looked great in the designer wedding outfits and tied a knot amid close family members and industry friends!
The 'Varmala' ritual of the wedding is always filled with fun! Nayan is also seen enjoying the memorable moment of her life by bending down while Shiv is seen dropping the mala onto her! He also captioned this image penning down, “Am Married… Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!”
This is the exclusive pic of the handsome groom Vignesh… He shined wearing an ensemble that resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha. He’s adorned in a veshti, kurta and shawl – handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier.
Here comes our beautiful bride Nayanthara… She draped a handcrafted saree in JADE’s signature Vermillion Red, custom designed by Monica Shah. The intricately realized tone on tone embroidery is inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, Monica & Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple’s names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect. Her jasmine bun hairdo and radiant makeup upped her charm!
Happy married life Nayan and Shivan… Do entertain us with your amazing movies and lovely bond!