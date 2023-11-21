Emmy Awards 2023: Here Are Some Of The Best Looks From The Red Carpet
Jim Sarbh looked as dapper as always in a well-fitted asymmetrical-collared tuxedo.
Jeanne Goursoud upped the ante as she flaunted her mid-riff in a bandeau blouse paired with a structured skirt.
Shefali Shah followed the idea of 'when in doubt go in traditional' and she most certainly aced it in this custom-made Torani saree.
The structure and finesse of Ali Krieger's gown needs to have a separate fan base of its own.
Keli Goff looked absolutely fantastic in this subtle yet striking ensemble. The colour palette of the look and how well it suited her deserves a special mention of its own.
Min Yeong-Choi looked as handsome as always in a classic tuxedo.
Han Hyo-joo looked stunning in this black gown that featured feathered sleeves. The footwear and the micro bag added a whole other level of chicness to the look.