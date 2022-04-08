Everything About Bollywood’s Cute Jodi Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding
It is all known that Bollywood’s cute couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating from so many years. Their wedding was scheduled last yes itself but the Covid-19 pandemic postponed it! But now, they decided to tie a knot in this month itself and fixed 15th April, 2022… So, we are here with a few details of this Bollywood’s most-awaited gala wedding!
Wedding Date
The wedding will take place on 15th April, 2022… The festivities and the celebrations will begin on 13th April itself… Mehndi function will be held on 13th while Haldi and Sangeet functions will be organised on 14th April… Finally, Ranbir’s Baraat for Alia will be held on 15th April…
Wedding Venue
Many of them thought that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will be a destination one same as other celeb couple weddings. But they will be tying a knot at Kapoor’s ancestral home – RK House. Well, legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also tied a knot there itself in 1980.
Wedding Time
The sangeet and haldi festivities will be held on 15th April and the wedding muhurat is between 2 AM to 4 AM i.e in the early hours of 16th April… Even there is one more interesting point for choosing this date! Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have an obsession with the number 8.
Beautiful Bride Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Outfits
Ace actress Alia Bhatt will be shining in ace bridal designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits.
Groom’s Mother Neetu Kapoor’s Outfit Details
Yesteryear’s actress and groom Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor will also be wearing ace fashioner Manish Malhotra’s designer outfits for the wedding!
Bachelor And Spinster Parties
Bachelor party tho banta hai… It is said that Ranbir Kapoor will be organising a gala party for his besties and buddies ahead of the wedding. It will be attended by celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, the groom-to-be’s childhood friends and his close friends from the industry. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is also planning for the spinster party… Alia’s BFFs Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan are planning for this party!
Wedding Guests
Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is going to be a star-studded event and it will be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan etc.
Reception Guests
According to sources, the couple will be hosting a grand reception at the end of April and it will be attended by celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and a few other actors.
Langar At Gurudwara
Well, Ranbir and Alia will also be offering langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai as a part of their wedding ritual. Although the couple will not be present physically at the Gurudwara the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of them by their relatives.
A Non-Disclosure Agreement
Ranbir and Alia Bhatt want to keep their wedding a private affair and thus, requested their guests not to leak any pics and details from the venue.