Expensive Watches Owned By Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child and on this special occasion, they shared a beautiful pic and thanked all their fans for all their love. They looked classy holding their cute pet!
Ram Charan’s love for expensive watches is no secret… So, we will check out the time-pieces he owns right from Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph to Richard Mille RM029…
RM 61-01 Yohan Blake:
• Price: Rs 3 crores • Features: It is the most expensive watch in his collection and is known for its manual winding and water resistance!
Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph:
• Price: Ranges from Rs 68 lakhs to 1 crore • Features: self-winding rose gold collection!
Hublot King Power Limited Edition:
• Price: Rs 18 lakhs
Richard Mille RM029:
• Price: Rs 1.5 crore • Features: It has an exclusive high palladium content of 18K white gold weight!
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix:
• Price: Rs 75 lakhs
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James:
• Price: Rs 43 lakhs
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue:
• Price: Rs 22 lakhs • Features: It is a navy blue watch that is enhanced with sapphire crystals and made of stainless steel. It also looks grandeur with the addition of Arabic numerals that look rich in white gold.
Speaking about Ram Charan’s work front, he will next be seen in Shankar’s RC 15, Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled project and Prashant Neel’s movies!