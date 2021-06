Nagarjuna – Akkineni Nageswara Rao There is also always a special space in the hearts of Tollywood fans for Akkineni Nageswara Rao. His movies make him always stay alive on the big screens. Well, his son Nagarjuna is also making the audience fully entertained with his unique selection of subjects. Right from Annamayya to the latest one Wild Dog, he always inspires his fans with his different roles and fit body.