February Calendar Of Bollywood, Tollywood And Kollywood Movies
It is all known that the makers of big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, Acharya and F3 announced the release dates. So, to avoid a clash with these big movies, the producers of a few movies are aiming for February month to turn into a blockbuster one.
Release Date : 4th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Genre: Biography Drama Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz Genre: Biopic of queen of Kamathipura Gangubai Kathiawadi
Khiladi
Release Date: 11th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Director: Ramesh Varma Genre: Action entertainer Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi and Arjun Sarja
Bheemla Nayak
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon) Release Platform: Theatres Genre: Action entertainer Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon Genre: Remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Ghani
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 or 4th March, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon) Release Platform: Theatres Genre: Sports drama Star Cast: Varun Teja, Jagapathi Babu and Saiee Manjrekar
Adavallu Meeku Joharlu
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Genre: Family entertainer Star Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushboo, Urvashi and Radhika Sarathkumar
Badhaai Do
Release Date: 11th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Genre: Comedy drama which aims to change the thought process of the parents! Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar
Gehraiyaan
Release Date: 11th February, 2022 Release Platform: AmazonPrime Genre: Love, romance and emotional drama Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor
Son Of India
Release Date: 18th February, 2022 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Mohan Babu Genre: Satirical drama
Valimai
Release Date: 24th February Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Huma Quereshi and Karthikeya Gummakonda Genre: Action Thriller
So guys, get ready to watch all these most-awaited movies in the theatres and OTT platforms