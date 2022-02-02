February Calendar Of Bollywood, Tollywood And Kollywood Movies
It is all known that the makers of big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, Acharya and F3 announced the release dates. So, to avoid a clash with these big movies, the producers of a few movies are aiming for February month to turn into a blockbuster one.
Loop Lapeta
Release Date: 4th February, 2022
Release Platform: Netflix
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin
Shabaash Mithu
Release Date : 4th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Biography Drama
Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Release Date: 25th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz
Genre: Biopic of queen of Kamathipura Gangubai Kathiawadi
Khiladi
Release Date: 11th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Director: Ramesh Varma
Genre: Action entertainer
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi and Arjun Sarja
Bheemla Nayak
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon)
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Action entertainer
Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon
Genre: Remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Ghani
Release Date: 25th February, 2022 or 4th March, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon)
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Sports drama
Star Cast: Varun Teja, Jagapathi Babu and Saiee Manjrekar
Adavallu Meeku Joharlu
Release Date: 25th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Family entertainer
Star Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushboo, Urvashi and Radhika Sarathkumar
Badhaai Do
Release Date: 11th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Genre: Comedy drama which aims to change the thought process of the parents!
Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar
Gehraiyaan
Release Date: 11th February, 2022
Release Platform: AmazonPrime
Genre: Love, romance and emotional drama
Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor
Son Of India
Release Date: 18th February, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Mohan Babu
Genre: Satirical drama
Valimai
Release Date: 24th February
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Huma Quereshi and Karthikeya Gummakonda
Genre: Action Thriller
So guys, get ready to watch all these most-awaited movies in the theatres and OTT platforms