Festive Inspiration: Bangarraju Actress Krithi Shetty’s Glamorous Style File

Let us start off with this amazing pic of Krithi… She wore a black top which is enhanced with red floral embroidery and upped her look with on-point makeup and simple studs!
This is the festive special look of Krithi Shetty… She wore a pink lehenga which is enhanced with golden embroidery! Her simple earrings and flowy tresses made her look pretty!
This can also be the best outfit for the Pongal festive season! She wore a golden printed red top and teamed it with a green bottom. Her antique jewellery and flowy tresses gave her a classy appeal.
This is another best classy outfit for the Sankranthi festival… She wore a dual-coloured striped lehenga and teamed it with a red dupatta and embroidered blouse. Her modish hairstyle and diamond earrings upper her classy look!
One can also pick this simple yet classy outfit for their Bhogi and Kanuma festivals. She wore a blue anarkali and teamed it with straight pants. Her golden heels and matching earrings best suited her pretty appeal!
Red outfit always ups the look of girls! Krithi also followed the same formula and wore a red kurti and matching dupatta… It may look simple but it gives you the needed attention.
Krithi throws major fashion goals to all her fans through her Instagram page! She wore a light-coloured lehenga and teamed it with a maroon blouse and matching dupatta!
This is a perfect Telugu girl appeal of Krithi… She wore a blue lehenga and teamed it with a baby pink dupatta. Her simple gold ornaments and braided hairdo along with a cute smile made us go aww…
Happy Pongal guys… Mimic Krithi create your own fashion page with amazing festive vibes!