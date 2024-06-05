Film Stars Who Won Big in 2024 Elections

The 2024 elections saw several actors transitioning successfully from the silver screen to the political stage. Here are some notable winners:
Pawan Kalyan
Power star and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram assembly constituency with a 70,000 vote majority over YSR Congress candidate Vanga Geetha. This marked his first election victory, with Jana Sena winning 21 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Nandamuri Balakrishna of TDP has won the Hindupur seat, having polled 107,250 votes.
Shatrughan Sinha
Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha won from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha election by 59,564 votes
Hema Malini
Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Hema Malini secured her third win from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar by 2.93 lakh votes.
Manoj Tiwari
Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari won his third term as MP for North Delhi on behalf of BJP, defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by over one lakh votes.
Suresh Gopi
Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi made history by winning BJP’s first seat in Kerala from Thrissur Lok Sabha, defeating Congress candidate K Muralidharan and CPI candidate Sunil Kumar.
Ravi Kishan
Bollywood actor Ravi Kisan secured his second term as MP from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, representing BJP and defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad by over one lakh votes.
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut joined BJP and won from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, defeating Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.
Arun Govil
Actor Arun Govil, famed for his role as Rama in Ramayan, won his first election from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for BJP, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Sunita Verma by over 10,000 votes.
Rachna Banerjee
Bengali actress Rachna Banerjee, who has acted in numerous Telugu movies, won her first political contest, defeating BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee by 70,000 votes.