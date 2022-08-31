Filmfare Awards 2022: Best Red Carpet Looks Of The Bollywood Celebs
Kiara Ali Advani
Let us start off with the glam doll Kiara… She looked oh-so-glamorous wearing an off-shouldered red gown that featured a thigh-high slit detailing. Her cute smile and minimal accessory look along with flowy tresses upped her look!
Mouni Roy
Even the deadly antagonist of Brahmastra movie Mouni Roy also picked a red dress and rocked on the red carpet! She wore a single shouldered red gown that featured a train and slit detailing! Her sleek braided hairdo also made her look awesome.
Sunny Leone
The beautiful actress Sunny Leone shined in a blue sleeveless gown that featured a floral detailing. Her diamond layered chain and top-knot bun made her look awesome!
Malavika Mohan
She stunned all and sundry wearing a black sleeveless crop top and teamed it with a matching long pencil skirt! Her no accessory look and on-point makeup gave her enough attention!
Kriti Sanon
The Bollywood’s glam doll Kriti Sanon upped her glam quotient wearing an off-shouldered red gown that featured a long train! Her diamond neck-piece and beach waves made her look stylish!
Malaika Arora
The heartthrob of Arjun Kapoor shined with a golden outfit and upped her look with a modish diamond chain and pony hairstyle!
Rakul Preet Singh
Fitness freak RakulPreet Singh shined wearing a long black gown and went with top-knot bun hairdo!
Katrina Kaif
The newly married Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif this time picked a Sabyasachisaree and owned a classy yet modish look with the floral work on the saree1 Her dual toned eye makeup and simple earrings also made her look pretty!
Hansika Motwani
The Kollywood’s young actress Hansika also showed off her style best on the red carpet wearing a maroon coloured shiny gown! Her black heels, shimmery eye makeup and diamond studs made her look swanky!
Shehnaz Gill
The Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz looked awesome wearing a white saree and teamed it with a matching handbag!