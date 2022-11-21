Filmfare Middle East Achievers 2022: Check Out The Glam Side Of The Gala Event
The gala Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 event was held in Dubai on Saturday night and the ace actors of B-Town like Ranveer, Janhvi, Manushi and others made their glamorous presence…
Ranveer Singh B-Town handsome star Ranveer Singh looked awesome wearing a pink suit and teamed it with a white shirt and matching boots!
Manushi Chhillar The former beauty queen Manushi looked glamorous wearing an off-shoulder golden gown which is enhanced with a light-coloured long train! Her modish neckpiece and simple hairstyle upped her look!
Nushrratt Bharuccha The glam doll of Bollywood owned a pretty appeal wearing a balloon-sleeved white designer gown. Her top-knot bun and diamond earrings perfectly matched her red carpet look!
Tamannah Bhatia The beautiful actress Tamannah owned complete queen attire wearing a red designer sleeveless gown for the event. Her simple pony and on-point makeup upped her glam dosage!
Shehnaz Gill This cute actress owned a swanky appeal picking an off-shoulder black gown! Her diamond neckpiece and one-sided beach wave hairdo made her look classy!
Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood’s glam doll Bhumi Pednekar owned a complete glamorous appeal wearing an off-shoulder shimmery white gown and teamed it with tasselled-white sleeves and a wavy hairdo!
Vaani Kapoor She is one of the best-dressed actresses of the event… Vaani wore a full-sleeved black gown that featured a plunging neckline and intricate handwork. The matching pants and black studs upped her red carpet look!
Janhvi Kapoor Last but not the least, we will end the glam tale of Filmfare with Janhvi Kapoor… She wore a single-shouldered off-white gown and upped her glam dosage with a top-knot bun and matching heels!