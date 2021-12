Sooryavanshi

* Release Date: 5th November, 2021

* Director: Rohit Shetty

* Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer

* Even after 26/11 attack, the terrorists plan another bomb blast in the country. But to stop it, here comes the anti-terrorist squad leader Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and tries his best to fail the plan of the terrorists with his smart game play.