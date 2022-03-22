From Ajay Devgn To Alison Doody: Stars Who Are Making The Debut To Tollywood Through RRR Movie
This magnum opus has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ram CharanTeja, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. So, let us check out the list of actors who are making their debut to Tollywood with this movie.
Ajay Devgn
This ace actor needs no introduction… He is essaying an extended cameo role in this movie and will be seen sacrificing his life and family for his country. RRR becomes his first movie in Tollywood and thus there are many expectations on it!
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood’s glam doll Alia Bhatt who is basking in the success of GangubaiKathiawadi is all set to essay the role of Sita in this movie and is paired opposite Ram CharanTej aka Ram! She will be seen in totally traditional attire and will support her partner in the freedom movement!
Olivia Morris
Hollywood’s young actress Olivia will be paired opposite Bheem aka Junior NTR. She just started her career with 7 trails in 7 days TV show and with this one show itself, she bagged the RRR opportunity.
Rey Stevenson
This ace Irish actor holds a prominent place in Hollywood… He is all popular for Out Post, The Other Guys, Big Game, Cold Skin, Final Score, etc. movies. Coming to RRR, he is the main antagonist and will portray the role of Scot!
Alison Doody
Finally, we will speak about Alison Doody… She is essaying the main female antagonist role in the RRR movie and will be seen as Lady Scot.
Along with these actors even Edward, Arun Sagar, Shriya, Rajeev Kanakala and Samuthrakani will be seen in the prominent roles.