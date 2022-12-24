From Alia Bhatt To Disha Patani: Check Out The Latest Fashion Inspirations For The Christmas Parties
Christmas is just a few hours away… So, parties and get-togethers are common! So, to own a modish look and pretty appeal, one can mimic their favourite B-Town stars!
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is a great inspo to all the new mothers… One can pick her style by wearing a printed long frock and add a modish hat to get a pretty party appeal!
Kiara Ali Advani Kiara is all known for chic fashion statements! So, if you are in search of trendy party wear, then mimic this glam doll by wearing a sleeveless denim top and team it with leather pants!
Sara Ali Khan The Pataudi princess of B-Town stole hearts with an off-shoulder black top and teamed it with a red skirt that is detailed with a thigh-high slit! Her braid and minimal accessory appeal made her own a pretty party look!
Disha Patani Black never goes out of style and thus Disha also owned a perfect party look by wearing a sleeveless gown and upped her style quotient with a small handbag and long bob hairdo!
Katrina Kaif Katrina always tops fashion magazines with her swanky appeals. When it comes to parties, one can mimic her golden look and own celeb attention!
Sonam Kapoor How can one forget Sonam? This girl definitely shines on fashion arenas with her sartorial choice. This time too, she picked a floral-printed shirt gown and added a matching cape to up her fancy look!
Alaya F The newbie of B-Town is also a pro in presenting herself at parties… She wore a sleeveless black gown that is enhanced with frilly detailing. Her beach wave hairdo and simple yet classy accessories made her look beautiful!
Jacqueline Fernandez The ‘Cirkus’ beauty Jacqueline wore a sleeveless leather outfit and upped her style by adding on-point makeup and a wavy hairdo!
Pooja Hegde Here comes another star actress Pooja whose fashion statements are talk of the town! She wore a matching top and jacket teaming it with denim pants and boots!
So girls, if you are out of ideas then follow these glam dolls and look your best for the Christmas parties!