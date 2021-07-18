Know The Educational Qualifications Of South Indian Glam Dolls
Anushka Shetty
Being known for the movies like Arundhati and Baahubali, this beautiful actress is also a computer engineer. She completed her Bachelor of Computer Applications at Mount Carmel College.
Nayanthara
Kollywood’s top actress Nayanthara is also well-educated. She completed her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College.
Sai Pallavi
Natural beauty Sai Pallavi who is now in the best phase of her career is actually a doctor. She has an MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University.
Samantha Akkineni
This Tollywood’s ace actress also made her debut to the showbiz world after completing her degree. She completed her degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai.
Rashmika Mandanna
The cute diva of Tollywood completed a degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from the M. S. Ramaiah College. Coming to her pre-degree course, she did a pre-university course at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts.
Kajal Aggarwal
The Acharya diva is a post-graduate. Yes, she completed her graduation in Mass Media with a specialisation in marketing and advertising and also did her MBA.
Tamannaah Bhatia
The milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia did her Bachelor of Arts degree from National College, Mumbai.
Shruti Haasan
This multi-talented girl is all known for her ace acting skills. Being a singer, composer and dancer too, Shruti also holds a phycology degree. She completed her degree in this field at St. Andrew's College.
Shriya Saran
Glam doll Shriya Saran has done her degree at reputed Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.