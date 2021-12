When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon

Release Date: 20th December, 2021

Release Platform: KBS 2

Lead Actors: Yoo Seung-ho and Lee Hyeri

Director: Hwang In-hyuk

Nam Young who essays the role of a government officer will be seen taking charge on people who break the alcohol prohibition law. But he takes back when he meets Lee who essays the role of a poor girl and brews alcohol illegally being the alone bread-winner of her family!