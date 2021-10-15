From Charan’s Collaboration With Prashant Neel To Nani’s Dasara: Dussehra Delights Of Tollywood Actors
Samantha’s Bilingual
After her divorce Tollywood’s young actress Samantha signed her next movie finally. She will collaborate with debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan and the movie is being produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu.
Ram Charan Tej With Gowtham
On this special occasion, Ram Charan announced his next movie with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie will be produced by UV Creations and NVR Cinema.
Ram Charan With Prashant Neel
Well, it is definitely a double treat for Charan’s fans! Post announcing his 16th movie with Gowtham, he also announced his 17th movie with Prashant Neel and shared a couple of pics with the director!
Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka
This is the first announcement from Ravi Teja on this festive day… He announced his next movie with Trinadha Rao Nakkina and it is titled as ‘Dhamaka’. Even the first look poster is also awesome showcasing Ravi Teja smoking!
Ravi Teja’s 'Rama Rao On Duty'
It is all known that Ravi Teja is full busy with a couple of projects. He released a new poster of Rama RaoOn Duty movie that showcased a lovely scene with Divyansha.
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthhe
Well, Superstar of Indian Film Industry Rajinikanth’s Annaatthhe movie teaser is out and coming to the Telugu version, it is titled as ‘Peddanna’.
Bheemla Nayak AnthaIshtam Lyrical Video
Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak movie makers have surprised all the fans by unveiling the beautiful and romantic lyrical video of the "AnthaIshtam…" song. It showcased Nitya Menen's love towards her husband Bheemla Nayak!
Nani – Dasara
Nani surprised all his fans to the core by announcing his next movie 'Dasara'. The motion poster also showcased the terrific and rugged avatar of Nani and his voice over in the Telangana slang also raised the expectations on the movie.
Suriya’s Bhim Teaser
Kollywood’s ace actor Suriya released the teaser of his next movie Bhim. It shows Suriya as an advocate who fights for justice for a tribal woman. She will be being harassed by the Police officials thus, she seeks the help of Suriya!
Varudu Kavalenu
Naga Shourya’s next movie VaruduKavalenu is the most awaited film of the season. Thus, the makers announced the release date with a new poster. This movie will be released on 29th October, 2021 and even the release date poster also raised the expectations!
Rana Daggubati’s Collaboration With Milind Rau
Tollywood’s Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati announced his next movie with Tamil director Milind Rau. It is going to be a Pan Indian movie being a super-natural thriller.