Going with the Cobra trailer, it showcased Vikram being tied up-side down. But then it jumps to the next scene and showcases how Vikram manages to escape and commit the crimes with his numerous attires. As he is a great mathematician, it helps him escape easily. But the police officials especially Irrfan Pathan is determined to catch him. On the other side, even the antagonist is also in search of him and orders his henchmen to find out his details. Amid all these action elements, his love life with Srinidhi Shetty and his wedding is also highlighted in the trailer.