From Devi To Dua: Check Out The Names Of Bollywood Celebrities’ Children
It is well known that Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer and Deepika revealed their second daughter’s name as ‘Devi Padukone Singh’ on the occasion of Dussehra.
Well, their elder daughter too looks so adorable and is named ‘Dua Padukone Singh’… So, it’s a complete ‘D’ family – Daddy, Deepika, Dua and Devi looked so cute in the images.
Not to forget, even Karan and Bipasha also named their little angel as ‘Devi Basu Grover’. This co-incidence is delighting the audience and their fans too!
Even the cute couple of Bollywood, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor named their little one ‘Raaha’ and revealed her face to the paps last year!
How can we forget Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s little ones… They are none other than Jeh and Taimur!
Well, Sidharth and Kiara Ali Advani also welcomed their first daughter Saraayah Malhotra in 2025 and shared their second pregnancy news on social media just a few days ago and treated their fans.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also welcomed their little boy on 7th November, 2025 and named him Vihaan.
Shahid and Mira Rajput – Misha and Zian
Well, let us end this story with Priyanka and Nick’s cute little princess Malti Marie!