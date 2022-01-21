From Dhanush – Aishwarya To Aamir Khan – Kiran Rao: Couples Who Divorced After Being Together For Many Years
Dhanush – Aishwarya
This is the most shocking news of this month as the power couple of Kollywood separated their ways after 18 years of their marriage. They also have two lovely kids but suddenly, their decision broke the hearts of all their fans!
Hrithik Roshan – Sussane Khan
Even this pair shocked all the fans with their separation decision. Hrithik and Sussane was a lovely pair and always showered love on each other when they stepped out! But they separated and after 14 years of their wedding but share a cordial relation as mutual parents!
Himesh Reshammiya – Komal
The ace singer and director Himesh also separated with his wife Komal in 2017 after 22 years of their wedding due to compatibility issues!
Arjun Rampal – Mehr Jesia
Another ace actor of Bollywood Arjun Rampal needs no introduction but he separated from his wife Mehr after 21 years of their marriage and sent shockwaves to all his fans. He is now with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and they are also blessed with a little son Arik recently!
Arbaaz Khan – Malaika Arora
Malaika and Arbaaz threw major relationship goals to all their fans but they shell shocked all and sundry breaking 18 years of their marriage. Now, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is with his girlfriend!
Farhan Akhtar – Adhuna Bhabani
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani married in 2000 and separated in 2016 after 16 years of their marriage. Farhan is now dating with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar!
Aamir Khan – Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan being the Mr. Perfect of Bollywood failed in his two marriages. He first married Reena Dutta but separated with her after 16 years of their wedding and then married Kiran Rao.
Aamir Khan – Kiran Rao
Aamir’s second marriage is also a failure… He separated with his decond wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of their wedding recently. But they promised to bring up their child together with much love!
Saif Ali Khan – Amrita Singh
Even Bollywood’s Pataudi Saif Ali Khan also broke his relationship with his first wife Amrita Singh after 13 years of their marriage. They have two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan and is all happy in his life!