HIT 2



• OTT Release Date: 6th January, 2023

• Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi, Suhas and Rao Ramesh

• Director: Sailesh Kolanu

• Genre: Crime thriller

• Sesh will be seen as a police officer KD in this movie. He will be assigned to chase a murder case and faces many challenges in chasing down the mystery.