From Janhvi Kapoor To Raveena Tandon: Bollywood Divas Who Shined At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Janhvi Kapoor
Ace fashioner Manish Malhotra hosted a gala Diwali bash for all his B-Town friends… So, let us start off with Manish’s popular muse Janhvi Kapoor… She shined wearing a complete green lehenga that featured shimmery detailing. The sleeveless blouse and the matching dupatta along with flowy tresses perfectly summed up her party attire.
Raveena Tandon
RaveenaTandon treated all her fans by sharing beautiful pics of the party night on her Instagram page… In this pic, she is seen posing along with the host Manish…
The next one is with the beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…
Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon looked great in this selfie…
Raveena with the beautiful actress Taapsee Pannu…
Next in the line is the junior Bachchan and he wore a red kurta and looked great at the party!
A small video of the party night… Raveena is all enjoying the song along with her besties Madhuri, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol and Manish Malhotra!
Kajol And Madhuri
The two beautiful actresses are seen completely enjoying the party… Kajol dropped the video and tagged Madhuri as the original dancing queen…, “With the original Dancing Queen ! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor ..and @manishmalhotraworld thank u for making that happen . Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time!”.
Malaika Arora
This fitness freak just awed us with her complete black look… She wore floral designed black saree and teamed it with a matching belt and full-sleeved net blouse. Her on-point makeup and gelled hair along with black nails made her look completely swanky!
Ananya Pandey
The Bollywood’s young glam doll Ananya looked awesome in the black attire… She wore a black top which is all enhanced with white floral embroidery and teamed it with matching bell-bottom pants along with a long cape!
Sara Ali Khan
The Princess of Pataudi Khaandan Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful wearing a complete golden lehenga which is accentuated with silver embroidery. Her diamond choker and centre-parted hairstyle made her look awesome!
She also posed with the host Manish and filmmaker Karan Johar!
Karan Johar
The ace filmmaker of Bollywood, Karan also leaves no chance in styling himself in the best way and when it comes to his bestie’s Diwali bash, he left us go stunned wearing a yellow mirror-designed kurta pyjama!
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The best dancer of Bollywood Madhuri also made us go aww draping a shimmer worked blue saree and teamed it with matching earrings and heels!
Kajol
The beautiful actress Kajol shined at the party draping a black-pink dual-shaded saree which is all filled with sequin work.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya also looked glamorous wearing a fabulous sequin-encrusted saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse!
Khushi Kapoor
The Archies beauty Khushi owned a bygone style by draping a white saree which is enhanced with yellow floral embroidery. Her cute smile and bun hairdo made her own yesteryear actress appeal!
Shloka Ambani And Radhika Merchant
The Ambani Khaandan beautiful ladies stepped out wearing designer party wear for the Diwali bash and looked awesome in the white-pink attires!