From Kajal Aggarwal To Allu Arjun: Festive Season Looks Of Ace Tollywood Stars
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy looked awesome during the Diwali festival… Allu Arjun rocked in the black suit and Sneha looked gorgeous in a yellow mirror work lehenga.
Allu Sneha Reddy
Allu Sneha Reddy looked awesome in Amit Aggarwal’s collection. She draped a green saree which is enhanced with the metallic leafy detailing and teamed it with diamond earrings!
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam looked awesome together and posed to cams with all smiles. Kajal wore a light coloured saree which is enhanced with floral print and Gautam complimented by wearing a maroon kurta.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
No need to speak about Samantha as she always shines in her best outfits. She wore a brown lehenga which is accentuated with colourful hand embroidery. Her Nazia earrings and curly hairstyle upped her festive look!
Hansika Motwani
This beautiful actress also made the day for all the fashion freaks dressing up in self-floral printed ruffle saree and teamed it with matching studs and designer maroon handbag!
Ram Charan Tej And Upsasana Kamineni
Tollywood’s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana also looked awesome in the festive attires. Upasana wore a maroon designer gown while Ram Charan looked classy in the designer long shirt!
Vijay Devarakonda
The Devarakonda brothers looked awesome in the classy attires. Vijay wore a vanilla embroidered bandhgala and teamed it with short kurta and dhoti pants while Anand Devarakonda also looked handsome in pink kurta pyjama.