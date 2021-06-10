From Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: Stunning Looks Of Tollywood Divas In Their Gym Wear
Pooja Hegde
Pooja is seen wearing black gym wear and nailed a difficult yoga asana with much ease.
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal is seen doing the push-ups holding the rod. She sported in a sleeveless white tee and teamed it with the track leggings.
Raashii Khanna
Glam doll of Tollywood, Raashii Khanna is seen stretching her body on gym equipment. She wore a black bralet and teamed it the matching designer leggings. She all sweating in the gym sessions to own that toned and fit body.
Rashmika Mandanna
This one is a special bit as Rashmika Mandanna is seen doing the push-up challenge for the Wild Dog team. She sported in a sleeveless yellow tee and teamed it with the blue shorts.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul is seen relaxing on her gym mat after the tiring session of her workouts. She wore a printed sleeveless tee and paired it with the black leggings!
Shruti Haasan
The Salaar diva Shruti Haasan is seen practising her kick-boxing along with her trainer. She wore a sleeveless tee and paired it with the black leggings. Even those black boots upped her workout style quotient!
Tamannah Bhatia
Finally, we end this gym tale with the milky beauty, Tamannah Bhatia. She wore a printed white tee and teamed it with the black shorts. She is seen all busy stretching her body nailing the yoga asanas with a much positive attitude.
Samantha Akkineni
Shaakuntalam actress Samantha is all trying out a new way of workout by balancing herself on the gym ball. She sported in a full-sleeved jacket and teamed it with leggings.