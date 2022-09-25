From Khufiya To Rana Naidu: The New Show Announced By Netflix
Today is a great day for all the digital screen fans… The popular OTT platform Netflix has surprised all its subscribers by announcing a total of dozen new shows and treating them by dropping teasers and promos. So, let us check out the details of these upcoming releases…
Khufiya
Star Cast: Tabu, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi The promo is all interesting as it showcased Tabu as a RAW agent Krishna Mehra who falls in love with the same person whom she is assigned to spy on!
Rana Naidu
Star Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla and Sushant Singh Genre: Action thriller The promo showcased the Daggubati heroes face off each other and both of them essay the roles of fixers in Mumbai!
Guns & Gulaabs
Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salman Genre: Action thriller This amazing promo showcased Raj as a killer while Dulquer’s character is not revealed. The theme is all about how a person deals with his darker side that’s hidden inside!
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale
Genre: Documentary of a power couple wedding It is all known that Kollywood’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh tied a knot a couple of months ago the beautiful occasion of their lives will be turned into a documentary for all their fans!
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Star Cast: Yami Gautam and Sharad Kelkar Genre: Hijack drama Well, this show completely deals with intense hijack drama, where Yami will be seen as an air hostess.
Qala
Star Cast: Tripti Dimri and Babil Kham Genre: periodic love tale The teaser is all amazing as it made us witness the glimpse of the love tale in which Princess is seen missing something in her life even after having everything at her feet! Babil is also introduced as a singer in this promo!
CAT
Star Cast: Randeep Hooda Genre: Action thriller The promo showcased how Randeep turns into the CAT aka police informer and helps them to chase down the mysterious cases.
Soup
Star Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Sayaji Shinde and Manoj Bajpayee Genre: Dark Comedy The promo is all interesting as it showcased how a normal woman who spends most of her time in kitchen plans and executes the murders with much ease.
Kathal
Star Cast: Sanya Malhotra Genre: Comedy entertainer The promo is all funny as it showcases Sanya as a police officer from the village Moba. But the twist in the tale is, that all the police officers of the city are busy chasing down the mystery behind the jack fruit thieves.
Scoop
Star Cast: Karishma Tanna and Inaya Genre: Action thriller Being Hansal Mehta directorial, it showcases how a reporter will be tricked and arrested in the murder case that was done by an underworld don!
Class
Star Cast: Ashim, Sukesh and Mautik Genre: An official adaptation of the Spanish sensation Elite The promo showcased how a normal student joins the elite school which holds the rich kids of the city. Amid all the rich kids activities, even a murder case is seen unsolved!
Monica, O My Darling
Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Rajukummar Rao and Radhika Genre: Dark-comedy laced with twists and turns The promo showcased Huma dancing in a bar with the background music of popular song “Monica O My Darling…”. At the end, even Rajkummar also shook his leg and looked awesome on the stage.