From Liger To Hush Hush: Check Out The OTT And Theatre Releases Of This Weekend
The coming weekend of September holds loads and loads of new shows on OTTs and a few amazing movies in theatres. So, let us check out the list
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Show Name: Hush Hush
Release Date: 22nd September, 2022
OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV
Shows Releasing On 22nd September:
• Vakil Bahu
• The List
• Conditions Apply
• Good Morning
• Let the Screen Be
OTT Platform: Netflix
• Jantara 2 – 23rd September
• John’s Blues - 23rd September
• Athena - 23rd September
• S - 23rd September
• Fullmetal Alchemist - 24th September
• Oogie And The Cockroach: Next Generation (Web series) - 24th September
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Haiwan (Webseries)
Release Date: 24th September
Next, in the line are new movies that are ready to hit OTT platforms:
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Movie Name: Babli Bouncer
Release Date: 23rd September
Movie Name: Atithi Bhooto Bhava
Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
OTT Platform: AHA
Movie Name: Dairy (Tamil)
Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Voot Select
Movie Name: Sugarless (Kannada)
Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Movie Name: Challe Mundiyan
Release Date: 23rd September
Movies On OTTs That Already Release In The Theatres:
Movie Name: Liger (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam)
Release Date: 22nd September
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Movie Name: Tiruchitrabalam (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam)
Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Sun Next
Movie Name: Kalapuram
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Release Date: 23rd September, 2022
Movie Name: First Day First Show AHA
Release Date: 23rd September
So guys, enjoy the new shows and movies this weekend holding a pack of popcorn and a chilled soft drink