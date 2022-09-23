From Liger To Hush Hush: Check Out The OTT And Theatre Releases Of This Weekend
The coming weekend of September holds loads and loads of new shows on OTTs and a few amazing movies in theatres. So, let us check out the list
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Show Name: Hush Hush Release Date: 22nd September, 2022
OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV Shows Releasing On 22nd September: • Vakil Bahu • The List • Conditions Apply • Good Morning • Let the Screen Be
OTT Platform: Netflix • Jantara 2 – 23rd September • John’s Blues - 23rd September • Athena - 23rd September • S - 23rd September • Fullmetal Alchemist - 24th September • Oogie And The Cockroach: Next Generation (Web series) - 24th September
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Haiwan (Webseries) Release Date: 24th September
Next, in the line are new movies that are ready to hit OTT platforms: OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Movie Name: Babli Bouncer Release Date: 23rd September
Movie Name: Atithi Bhooto Bhava Release Date: 23rd September OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
OTT Platform: AHA Movie Name: Dairy (Tamil) Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Voot Select Movie Name: Sugarless (Kannada) Release Date: 23rd September
OTT Platform: Sony LIV Movie Name: Challe Mundiyan Release Date: 23rd September
Movies On OTTs That Already Release In The Theatres: Movie Name: Liger (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) Release Date: 22nd September OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Movie Name: Tiruchitrabalam (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) Release Date: 23rd September OTT Platform: Sun Next
Movie Name: Kalapuram OTT Platform: Zee 5 Release Date: 23rd September, 2022
Movie Name: First Day First Show AHA Release Date: 23rd September
So guys, enjoy the new shows and movies this weekend holding a pack of popcorn and a chilled soft drink