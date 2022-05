Release Date: 10th June, 2022

Star Cast: Nani, Nazriya, Nadiya, Naresh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Suhas

Genre: Romantic entertainer

Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. So, we need to wait and watch how the lovebirds will convince their parents!