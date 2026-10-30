From Priyanka Chopra To Kajal Aggarwal: Bollywood Celebrities' Karwa Chauth Celebrations
Bollywood and their Karwa Chauth celebrations create a huge buzz on social media. So, let us check out the beautiful pics of Bollywood couples who celebrated this special day with great joy.
Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu
Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain
Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas
Sanjay Kapoor – Mahep Kapoor
Chunky Pandey – Bhavana Pandey
Anshula Kapoor – Rohan
Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra
Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chaddha
Rakul Preet Singh - Jackie Bhagnani
Debina – Gurmeet
Geeta Basra – Harbhajan
Hina Khan – Rocky