There is no doubt in saying that, the most-awaited movie of the season RadheShyam… Having an ensemble cast of Prabhas and PoojaHegde, it is a periodic love tale. As the movie is scheduled to release next week, the makers dropped the interesting trailer and created noise on social media. The trailer showcased a glimpse of the love tale and introduced the antagonist JagapathiBabu who opposes with Vikramaditya (ace palmist) views.