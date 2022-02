It’s amazing to see roaring Pawan Kalyan after a while… Great work from Saagar Chandra K, Trivikram Congratulations to Vamsi and team!!! Special mention Thaman Bawa… this is ur career‘s best work… enjoyed each and every scene… ur understanding of scene is amazing… this is not just background score... it’s backbone of Bheemla... proud of you Bawa. And last but not the least Rana Daggubati mannnnnnn. I could see only Daniel Shekhar and u just not only lived but nailed it.. after this “Raaana… nee fans waiting ikkada…”.