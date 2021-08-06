From Ranveer Singh To Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood Stars Who Are Related To Each Other
Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Bollywood’s glam doll Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of renowned actor Anil Kapoor. Well, she is also related to Ranveer Singh as her maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather are siblings.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiran Rao
These two showbiz world celebs belong to a royal family. Aditi’s maternal grandfather JP Rao (Raja of Wanaparthy) is the paternal grandfather of Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao.
Tillotama Shome and Jaya Bachchan
Well, Bollywood’s veteran actress and the wife of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya ji is the mother-in-law of the young actress Tillotama Shome. Tillotama is married to Jaya ji’s sister son.
Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
Kapoor Khaandan is a well-known family of Bollywood. Well, Kareena and Karisma are Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins as their father Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are brothers.
Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan
Coming to Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar, their mothers are siblings thus, they are first cousins.
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra
Well, global diva Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood young actress Parineeti Chopra are first cousins. Even budding actresses Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra are Parineeti’s cousins.
Dharmendra and Abhay Deol
Bollywood’s young Abhay Deol is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra Deol. He is also the first cousin of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
Shabana Azmi and Tabu
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi needs no introduction. Well, Tabu is the daughter of Shabana ji’s brother Jamal Hashmi.
Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi
Even Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are also related to each other. Mahesh Bhatt has 7 siblings and his family is big! Emraan is Mahesh’s mother’s sister’s son! Thus they are second cousins!