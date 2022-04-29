From Ravi Teja To Anil Ravipudi: Check Out Who All Wished Good Luck To The ‘Acharya’ Team Ahead Of Its Release
It is all known that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya movie will hit the screens in a few hours, so most of the Tollywood stars wished ‘Good Luck’ to the entire team of this movie as it is the most-awaited one of this season!
Ravi Teja
He wished the whole team jotting down, “From then to till date, Megastar Chiru annaya has always been the Acharya to every cinema aspirant. Excited to see Ram Charan along with him on the big screen. Best Wishes to director Siva Koratala & the entire team for the release tomm!
Sai Dharam Tej
He shared a beautiful pic from the sets of Acharya movie and wrote, “Can't wait to witness the MEGA - MEGA POWER TREAT Acharya from Chiranjeevi Mama & charan tomorrow. Thank you Koratala Siva Garu for bringing this Power Duo together & gifting us this feast so patiently inspite of the pandemic. All the best to the whole team”.
Team Agent
Akhil Akkineni’s Agent movie team shared a special poster ahead of the release and wished them jotting them, “Wishing the Mighty Mega Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan, Siva Koratala & the entire team a MASSive Blockbuster with Acharya - Team #AGENT”.
Team Bhola Shankar
They also shared a special poster from Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar team and wrote, “Wishing our BHOLAA the Megastar, MegaPower Star Ram Charan, Visionary Dir Siva Koratala & the entire Acharya team a MEGA SUCCESS - Team #BholaaShankar”.
Anil Ravipudi
This ace director of Tollywood also wished ‘Good Luck’ to the entire team of Acharya. “Team #F3Movie wishes the Acharya of Telugu Cinema, The Mighty Megastar Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan garu Siva Koratala garu & the entire team a Magnanimous Success with Acharya”.
Varun Tej Konidela
He shared an amazing poster of his babai and brother dressed up in naxalite attires. He also wrote, “Can’t wait to witness their rampage in theatres tom!!! Super excited! Acharya”.
Director Bobby
He also shared a special poster and wished them jotting down, “Excited to witness the Mega Mass Mania of Mega star Chiranjeevi Gaaru & Ram Charan Gaaru on screen tomorrow! Koratala Siva gari vision & DOP Tiru's visuals will surely deliver a Blockbuster. My best wishes to the entire team of #Acharya”.
Pavan Tej Konidela
Being cousin of Ram Charan Tej, Pavan specially thanked his babai and director for making him part of this project… “I wholeheartedly thank Chiranjeevi babai for taking special care regarding my role in the film. I also thank Ram Charan anna and Koratala Siva garu for making me a part of prestigious Acharya. Need all your blessings. #AcharyaArrivesTomorrow”.
Mark the date - 29th April, 2022 as the Acharya movie is all set to hit the screens with a bang!