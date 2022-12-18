From Revanth To Srihan: All About Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale Contestants
It is all known that the most-awaited Bigg Boss 6 finale episode will be aired today at 6 PM… All the fans of this world’s biggest reality show are eagerly awaiting for this episode. So, let us check out the details of the top 5 contestants…
Revanth
First let us begin with Revanth… Holding the title of Indian Idol and being an ace singer, his vote bank was always the highest and today also he is expected to be the winner. But his anger management issues are highlighted in the show.
Srihan
This young actor entered into the show with high expectations and being the partner of Siri who was the last season’s top contestant, his vote bank is also high. He made it to finale with his entertaining and friendly nature.
Adi Reddy
Being a common man and a Bigg Boss reviewer, he was expected to last only a few weeks in the shoe. But his straight forward behaviour and analysing mentality made him to reach the finale!
Keerthi
This small screen actress stepped into the house to win the hearts of the Telugu audience. Reaching the finale, she already won the hearts and made her place in many families.
Rohith
Finally, we will speak about Rohith who owned the tag of Mr. Perfect. He stepped into the house along with his wife Marina but now stole the hearts with his clean heart!
So guys, let us await for the finale and hope the best finalist wins the title of BB Telugu 6 season!