Salaam Venky



• OTT Release Date: 10th February, 2023

• Release Platform: Zee 5

• Star Cast: Kajol, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra

• Director: Revathy

• Genre: Family entertainer

• Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sujata aka Kajol and Venky aka Vishal being mother and son engaging in a fun banter. Venky health condition turns critical as he slowly loses control on his body after being diagnosed with some disease! But his mother fulfils his every wish and takes him everywhere to spend quality time with him. But his last wish makes her emotional and she denies fulfilling it. In the end, it is shown that Prakash Raj as an advocate and even Kajol also fights for his son in the court.