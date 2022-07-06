From Samantha To Vijay Devarakonda: Celebs Who Are Making Their Debut On Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Show
First, Karan Johar dropped a post on his Instagram regarding the Koffee With Karan show and said that he will not be returning with the next season! But he gave a twist that this successful show will be only a digital one and will air on Disney+ Hotstar itself!
This is the first promo of the seventh season and the video showcased the guests of the prior seasons. Shah Rukh, Kareena, Varun Dhawan and a few more celebs are seen having fun along with Karan!
This is the second promo of the show and it showcased how Karan gradually garnered millions of views with the show and hosted it successfully for six seasons!
This is another interesting promo of the seventh season… With Karan you can brew but he will screw it! So, let us also check out the new celebs of this latest season! According to the promo Samantha, Kiara and Vijay will first time spend a happy time with Karan on this most-awaited show!
Samantha
This is the latest promo and it showcased Alia, Ranveer, Samantha and a few others having fun! Well, Tollywood’s ace actress Sam is seen revealing some spicy secrets about her marriage! So, we need to wait for the episode to be telecasted!
Kiara Ali Advani
Next in the line is glam doll Kiara Ali Advani… In these couple of years, she got much needed fame and thus, her fans are eagerly awaiting to know more about Kiara and her secrets!
Vijay Devarakonda
Well, the ‘Rowdy’ actor Vijay Devarakonda who joined Karan’s camp with the Liger movie is also expected to spice up the episode with his funny chat with the ace filmmaker!
And this is Ranveer Singh’s birthday special promo which showcased Alia and Ranveer mimicking a popular dialogue from SRK and Kajol’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham!
Not to forget, the show will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar on 7th July, 2022… The first episode will have Alia and Ranveer along with the host Karan to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment!