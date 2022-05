Yoga freak Shilpa Shetty always drops health tips to her fans through social media and also advice all her followers on how to look good and maintain their bodies! Well, she drinks a glass of water mixed with CCF power everyday morning to improve her digestion! CCF means making a powder of equal quantities of these three ingredients Cumin, fennel seeds and Ajwain after dry roasting them. Adding a tsp of it to the glass of lukewarm water will definitely help in digestion every morning!