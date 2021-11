Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan – AbRam Khan

Well, Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were blessed with their third child AbRam Khan in May, 2013. They welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogacy. Sharing the happy news, SRK wrote, “Amidst all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is the one made by our new-born baby, AbRam” back in 2013 on his social media page!