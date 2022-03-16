Gangubai Diva Alia Bhatt Proves That White Is The Best Choice For Both Trendy And Classy Appeals
Let us start off with this beautiful pic of Alia… She wore a white pantsuit and shined with golden earrings and modish bun pony.
Next in the line is this classy pic… Alia draped a polka-dotted white saree and teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse. Her flowy tresses and silver earrings made her own a pretty look!
Even this one is also a saree pic of Alia… She wore a designer white saree and teamed it with a plain matching blouse. Her stylish golden earrings and rose bun hairdo along with shimmery makeup made her own a charming party appeal!
Once again the white saree made Alia rock the black carpet… Her designer white six-yard wonder piece and diamond earrings along with a white rose bun hairdo made her rock on the stage!
Again and again Alia is making us go aww with her white attires… This time, she picked a white tuxedo and teamed it with a frilly bell-bottom pants. Her modish earrings and bun hairdo made her own swanky appeal!
This time in Berlin she owned a princess look with an off-shoulder designer white gown. Her side-parted flowy tresses and cute smile made her look amazing during her vacay!
This one is a classy appeal of Alia Bhatt… She wore a white saree which is enhanced with yellow floral embroidery. Her silver earrings and dewy makeup gave her a cute look!
This one is a dreamy look for every girl… She draped a plain white saree which is accentuated with a golden border. Her simple rose flower flowy tresses and cute pose made her look like a princess.
Wow… Alia looked like a cute doll wearing a white sweatshirt and teamed it with a modish hat and denim shorts!
Let’s end the fashion tale of Alia Bhatt with this amazing pool attire! She looked lovely and is seen enjoying her vacay!