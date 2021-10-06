Glimpses Of Samantha And Naga Chaitanya’s Happy Times
Let us start with this beautiful pic… Naga Chaitanya is seen showering all his love on his dear Sam by blessing her with ‘Akshintalu’. Sam is all busy happily witnessing the wedding rituals of RanaDaggubati and Miheeka Bajaj…
Chay and Sam are happily enjoying their bike ride… Sam looked all cute with her black bag while Chay wore a helmet and both posed to cams with winsome smiles!
Another cute moment of this Tollywood’sstar couple! They posed along with their little pet Hash and are seen in their luxurious car!
This pic is the best one of Sam and Chay’sgallery… Samantha wished Chaitanya on his birthday last year by sharing this beautiful pic and showered all her love on him with a heart-melting message!
Family is the strength! Sam and Chay posed along with their complete family Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil… They all looked awesome in their style bests!
Wedding pics always hold a special place in every couple’s lives! Sam and Chay also looked much in love in their bridal attires and made us go aww!
Another beautiful collage of Sam and Chay with their little Hash!
A throwback pic and Sam and Chay from their beautiful holiday vacay!
Sam and Chay were the example of the best pair in Tollywood and this pic is the proof! But it is unfortunate that, they separated their ways!
This one is the Christmas special pic and they looked much happy holding each other! Hope they stay happy in their individual lives even after separation and entertain us with their movies!