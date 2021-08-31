Global Diva Priyanka Chopra’s Beautiful Vacation Pics
Pee Cee is happily relaxing on the bean bag and looked awesome sporting in black swimwear. Priyanka oozed out her glam in this sun-kissed pic!
This Quantico star is all enjoying a sip of a soft drink. She looked cool wearing a white chic outfit! Her ‘Hoola’ hoops, trendy sunnies and messy pony perfectly complimented her uber-chic outfit!
Pee Cee looked all hot posing for a selfie in the beach! She sported in black and red beachwear and added those oversized blue sunnies to up her look!
Our dear Hollywood glam doll posed to cams standing on the ‘Chess Board’! She looked swanky wearing a brown tee and teamed it up with blue denim. Her trendy sunnies, black umbrella and designer handbag upped her style quotient.
Another awesome pic of Pee Cee… She is all jumping high holding the umbrella and enjoying the cool weather out there!
Pee Cee along with her besties is seen enjoying the scrumptious breakfast! The plate is filled with tasty strawberries, delicious pancakes and dark chocolate along with the smoky marshmallows.
Priyanka is all enjoying the beautiful boat ride and also looked cool in this sun-kissed pic!
This is a throwback pic of this beautiful couple! Priyanka and Nick are seen much love and sported in chic outfits. Pee Cee wore an off-white jacket while Nick best complimented her wearing a black jacket!
We end this vacay tale of Priyanka Chopra with this amazing pic! Both Mrs and Mr Jonas are seen having a wonderful horse ride and made us witness the beauty of a picturesque beach! They sported in complete black outfits and upped their look with those cow-boy hats!